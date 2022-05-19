Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 421,080 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Pictet Asset Management SA trimmed its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 617,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 421,080 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $16,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Williams Companies by 14.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 140,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 17,431 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 76,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 4.6% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 484,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,562,000 after acquiring an additional 21,259 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 25.5% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 62,888 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 12,797 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMB. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.29.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $719,304.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $4,723,864.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 304,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,437,992 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $35.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.16. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.53 and a 12 month high of $37.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.53.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

