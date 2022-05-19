Pictet Asset Management SA Trims Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 344,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Kroger were worth $15,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,129,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,614,000 after buying an additional 624,483 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 756,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,254,000 after buying an additional 25,968 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 406.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 65,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 52,411 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 41,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 18,792 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

NYSE KR opened at $47.73 on Thursday. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $35.91 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.19.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 38.53%.

In related news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $428,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $2,917,922.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,514,366.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 432,968 shares of company stock valued at $24,877,771 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.95.

Kroger Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.