Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys Shares of 4,300 Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 634,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,576,000 after purchasing an additional 229,844 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,784,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,813 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,205,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,400,000 after purchasing an additional 361,290 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,948,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,265,000 after purchasing an additional 131,369 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.71.

NYSE:SHO opened at $11.70 on Thursday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $13.91. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 240.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

