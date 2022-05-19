Pinebridge Investments L.P. Invests $73,000 in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTGR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in NETGEAR by 187.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in NETGEAR by 24.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in NETGEAR during the third quarter worth about $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

NTGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on NETGEAR from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

In related news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $47,404.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,200.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 2,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $60,554.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,867.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTGR opened at $19.40 on Thursday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a one year low of $19.17 and a one year high of $41.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.14.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.30). NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

