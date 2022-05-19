Pinebridge Investments L.P. Invests $76,000 in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hub Group by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,190,000 after acquiring an additional 123,230 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Hub Group by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Hub Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Hub Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Hub Group by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after buying an additional 34,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

HUBG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Hub Group from $83.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hub Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hub Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.38.

Shares of HUBG opened at $69.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.42 and a 200 day moving average of $77.99. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.81 and a 52-week high of $87.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $1.12. Hub Group had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

