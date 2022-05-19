Pinebridge Investments L.P. Invests $77,000 in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Weibo by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,787,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $132,358,000 after buying an additional 145,067 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,192,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,633,000 after acquiring an additional 248,502 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 197.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 19,781 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WB stock opened at $21.50 on Thursday. Weibo Co. has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $64.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.88.

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.25). Weibo had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Weibo Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WB. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Weibo from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $27.80 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Weibo in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CLSA cut their target price on shares of Weibo from $45.00 to $42.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

