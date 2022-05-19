Pinebridge Investments L.P. Invests $81,000 in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL opened at $157.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.82. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $153.19 and a one year high of $250.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.04 and a beta of 1.35.

In other RBC Bearings news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 6,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total value of $1,135,521.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,261.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About RBC Bearings (Get Rating)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

