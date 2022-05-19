Pinebridge Investments L.P. Makes New $56,000 Investment in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 95.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $33.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 12 month low of $32.46 and a 12 month high of $54.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.10. The firm has a market cap of $953.94 million, a PE ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Columbus McKinnon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMCO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbus McKinnon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

