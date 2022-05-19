Pinebridge Investments L.P. Makes New $62,000 Investment in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 51,600.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$169.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.24.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $112.70 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $100.66 and a one year high of $137.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.44 and a 200-day moving average of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $78.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.586 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 42.10%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

