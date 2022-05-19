Pinebridge Investments L.P. Makes New $69,000 Investment in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,527,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,940,000 after purchasing an additional 36,188 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,348,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,568,000 after acquiring an additional 458,588 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 19.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,782,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,711,000 after acquiring an additional 453,962 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,300,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,393,000 after acquiring an additional 19,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 19.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,627,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,824,000 after acquiring an additional 270,428 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COLB opened at $29.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.24 and its 200-day moving average is $33.49. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.61 and a 52-week high of $44.13.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $170.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.09 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 31.91% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

COLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

In other news, CFO Aaron James Deer acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,956. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

