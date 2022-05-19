Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases New Stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter worth $2,369,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 41,070 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 25,657 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 157.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 51,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

EPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.57.

In related news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EPC stock opened at $36.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.78. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.89.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $547.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.65%.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

