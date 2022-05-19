Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases Shares of 1,698 HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,179,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 96.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 230,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,236,000 after buying an additional 112,930 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 26.6% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 29,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 6,191 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group in the third quarter worth about $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HHR opened at $15.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.87. HeadHunter Group PLC has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $68.18. The stock has a market cap of $761.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.03.

HeadHunter Group ( NASDAQ:HHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 126.24% and a net margin of 33.82%. The firm had revenue of $60.91 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded HeadHunter Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut HeadHunter Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.80.

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with value-added services.

