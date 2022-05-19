Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases Shares of 900 Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Belden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,932,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Belden by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,054,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,064,000 after purchasing an additional 266,033 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Belden by 45.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 828,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,240,000 after purchasing an additional 257,021 shares during the last quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Belden during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,867,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Belden by 25.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 615,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,851,000 after purchasing an additional 123,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDC stock opened at $55.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 1.33. Belden Inc. has a one year low of $45.31 and a one year high of $68.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $610.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.62 million. Belden had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is 12.82%.

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $219,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BDC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.20.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

