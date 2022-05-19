Pinebridge Investments L.P. Takes $65,000 Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,131,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 160.0% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,887,000 after purchasing an additional 800,134 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 30.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,055,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $340,514,000 after purchasing an additional 718,619 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Natera during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,013,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 114.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,057,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,825,000 after purchasing an additional 564,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Natera news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 884 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $37,269.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz acquired 219,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.74 per share, with a total value of $6,317,626.80. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,070,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,332 shares of company stock valued at $659,678. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $35.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.83. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $129.09.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.05. Natera had a negative net margin of 81.90% and a negative return on equity of 96.99%. The firm had revenue of $194.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -5.8 EPS for the current year.

NTRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Natera from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.43.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

