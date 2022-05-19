Pinebridge Investments L.P. Takes Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,253,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in ONE Gas by 21.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 867,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,834,000 after buying an additional 155,750 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in ONE Gas by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 745,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,805,000 after buying an additional 135,421 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in ONE Gas by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 954,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,039,000 after buying an additional 126,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coann Capital LLC acquired a new position in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

In other ONE Gas news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $64,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OGS opened at $87.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.08. ONE Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.52 and a fifty-two week high of $92.26.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12. The business had revenue of $593.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.74 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.90%. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

