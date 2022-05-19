Piper Sandler Lowers Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Price Target to $70.00

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.
Shares of Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $55.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.55. Fulgent Genetics has a 52 week low of $47.65 and a 52 week high of $112.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.54.
In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $67,739.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 329,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,599,439.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $25,564.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,239 shares of company stock valued at $174,228. 29.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 99,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after buying an additional 40,846 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. 37.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Fulgent Genetics (Get Rating)
Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fulgent Genetics (FLGT)
- Simply Good Foods Stock is Simply Looking Good Down Here
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.