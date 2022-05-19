Piper Sandler Lowers Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Price Target to $70.00

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $55.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.55. Fulgent Genetics has a 52 week low of $47.65 and a 52 week high of $112.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.54.

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.50 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 48.32%. Fulgent Genetics’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $67,739.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 329,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,599,439.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $25,564.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,239 shares of company stock valued at $174,228. 29.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 99,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after buying an additional 40,846 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. 37.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

