Piper Sandler Lowers Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target to $15.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler to $15.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SHLS. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group to $20.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

SHLS stock opened at $13.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.95. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $37.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.20 and a beta of 2.75.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 43.41%. The company had revenue of $67.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.97 million. The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, CFO Philip A. Garton sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 900.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

