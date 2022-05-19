Piper Sandler Lowers TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Price Target to $49.00

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $49.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TCBK. Raymond James raised their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens upgraded TriCo Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriCo Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

TCBK stock opened at $42.71 on Tuesday. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $37.41 and a 52-week high of $48.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.55.

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $83.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.35 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony L. Leggio acquired 1,588 shares of TriCo Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,027.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 108,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,310,214.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Davis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $28,105,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $7,911,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 817,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,711,000 after acquiring an additional 67,917 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 534.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 67,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $2,803,000. Institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

