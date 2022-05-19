Pirate Chain Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00002678 BTC on exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $156.07 million and $379,648.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $104.55 or 0.00344991 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00062293 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00068543 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004957 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000081 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 192,296,114 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.