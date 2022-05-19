Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) Director Guido Jouret Sells 800 Shares

Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) Director Guido Jouret sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $31,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,243.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Guido Jouret sold 400 shares of Plantronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $11,080.00.

NYSE POLY opened at $39.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Plantronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.69 and a 1 year high of $43.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plantronics in the first quarter valued at $453,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Plantronics in the first quarter valued at $3,274,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the first quarter valued at about $1,793,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the first quarter valued at about $630,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the first quarter valued at about $664,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

POLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Plantronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Plantronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions.

