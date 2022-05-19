Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Price Up 10.9%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) rose 10.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.20 and last traded at $16.08. Approximately 1,088,022 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 24,528,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $40.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.58.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 10.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 1.72.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a negative net margin of 97.29%. The firm had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 929.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

