PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.60-$2.75 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PNM Resources has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.33.

PNM stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.73. 7,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,585. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.91 and its 200-day moving average is $46.45. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.34. PNM Resources has a 12 month low of $43.84 and a 12 month high of $50.11.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $434.08 million during the quarter. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 10.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.50%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in PNM Resources in the 1st quarter worth $378,000. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

