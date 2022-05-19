Points.com Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Points.com Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) will announce earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Points.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Points.com reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Points.com will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Points.com.

Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Points.com had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $115.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PCOM shares. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Points.com from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Points.com from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Points.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Points.com in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities cut Points.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Points.com during the first quarter worth $13,354,000. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Points.com by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,402,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,209,000 after buying an additional 384,223 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Points.com by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 166,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Points.com during the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Points.com by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 707,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,091,000 after buying an additional 11,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

PCOM traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.05. 128,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,897. Points.com has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $24.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.19. The company has a market capitalization of $359.38 million, a P/E ratio of 171.79 and a beta of 1.44.

Points.com, Inc engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

