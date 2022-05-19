Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Postal Realty Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns and manages properties leased to the United States Postal Service. Postal Realty Trust Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PSTL. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Postal Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Aegis began coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.60.

PSTL opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. Postal Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $14.79 and a 1-year high of $21.27. The company has a market cap of $287.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.93, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.17). Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 5.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 707.75%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,758,000. LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Postal Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $5,382,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $4,435,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 973,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,378,000 after acquiring an additional 190,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $3,530,000. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

