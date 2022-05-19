Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.79.

Several research firms have issued reports on PWCDF. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.50 to C$43.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PWCDF traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.07. 19,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,084. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.87 and a 200 day moving average of $31.78. Power Co. of Canada has a 52-week low of $25.29 and a 52-week high of $35.64.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

