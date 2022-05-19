Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Shares Gap Down to $123.88

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $123.88, but opened at $120.05. Primerica shares last traded at $121.77, with a volume of 64 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Primerica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Primerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.00.

Get Primerica alerts:

The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.14 and a 200 day moving average of $143.65.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.62). Primerica had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $691.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $456,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,437,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Primerica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Primerica during the first quarter valued at $13,325,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Primerica by 15.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 628,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,485,000 after purchasing an additional 82,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Primerica by 52.8% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 232,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,748,000 after buying an additional 80,152 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primerica Company Profile (NYSE:PRI)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.