Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.40.

Several analysts have recently commented on PRMW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Primo Water from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE PRMW traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.51. The company had a trading volume of 915,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,593. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -695.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.01. Primo Water has a 1-year low of $13.34 and a 1-year high of $20.12.

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.19 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is -1,400.00%.

In related news, CFO Jay Wells bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $138,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven P. Stanbrook acquired 3,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $48,311.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Water in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in Primo Water during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Primo Water during the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Primo Water during the third quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Primo Water during the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

