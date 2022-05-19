Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,112 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $8,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,380,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,134,000 after buying an additional 137,421 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 730,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,947,000 after buying an additional 17,534 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,905,000 after buying an additional 10,831 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,009,000 after buying an additional 51,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 228,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,725,000 after buying an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $237.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $286.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.66. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $235.54 and a one year high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.