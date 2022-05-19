Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 29,705 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,705 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $9,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,648,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,230,815,000 after purchasing an additional 367,806 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Duke Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,794,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,053,448,000 after buying an additional 41,931 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Duke Energy by 17.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,012,000 after buying an additional 867,051 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,813,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,606,000 after buying an additional 72,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,566,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,243,000 after buying an additional 15,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $110,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,137 shares of company stock worth $3,376,679. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DUK opened at $108.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The company has a market cap of $83.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.83 and its 200 day moving average is $105.08.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.77%.

DUK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.67.

Duke Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.