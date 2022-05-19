Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) Short Interest Update

Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the April 15th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.6 days.
PMCUF stock opened at $28.07 on Thursday. Pro Medicus has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $48.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.56.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pro Medicus (PMCUF)
