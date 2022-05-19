Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) Short Interest Update

Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the April 15th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.6 days.

PMCUF stock opened at $28.07 on Thursday. Pro Medicus has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $48.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.56.

Pro Medicus Limited develops and supplies healthcare imaging software and services to hospitals, diagnostic imaging groups, and other related health entities in Australia, North America, and Europe. It provides Radiology Information Systems (RIS) proprietary medical software for practice management. The company also offers Healthcare imaging software that provides radiologists and clinicians with visualization capability for viewing 2-D, 3-D, and 4-D medical images, as well as picture archive and communication system (PACS)/digital imaging software; Promedicus.net., an e-health platform; and integration products.

