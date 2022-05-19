Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.07-$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $735.00 million-$775.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $754.06 million.Progyny also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.01-$0.02 EPS.

PGNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered Progyny from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 869,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,665. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 63.16, a P/E/G ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 2.01. Progyny has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $68.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.10 and a 200 day moving average of $45.94.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $127.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.87 million. Progyny had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Progyny news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 125,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $4,922,642.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $221,372.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 490,828 shares in the company, valued at $16,418,196.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 514,485 shares of company stock worth $21,912,831. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,923,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,955,000 after buying an additional 136,122 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,525,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,399,000 after buying an additional 49,779 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 2.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,223,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,688,000 after buying an additional 86,249 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,075,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,690,000 after buying an additional 80,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Progyny by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 966,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,698,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

