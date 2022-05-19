ProMIS Neurosciences (TSE:PMN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.10

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSE:PMN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 131000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The firm has a market cap of C$43.17 million and a P/E ratio of -3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.12, a quick ratio of 18.34 and a current ratio of 19.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.13.

About ProMIS Neurosciences (TSE:PMN)

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc discovers and develops precision medicine solutions for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and multiple system atrophy (MSA) in Canada. The company's proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins.

