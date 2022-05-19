PropertyGuru (NASDAQ:PGRU) Shares Gap Down to $6.90

PropertyGuru Limited (NASDAQ:PGRU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.90, but opened at $6.68. PropertyGuru shares last traded at $6.68, with a volume of 46 shares changing hands.
Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on PropertyGuru in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.03.
PropertyGuru Company Profile (NASDAQ:PGRU)
PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.
