ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Sees Large Volume Increase

ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 193,604 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 9,166,722 shares.The stock last traded at $44.80 and had previously closed at $45.32.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.25 and its 200-day moving average is $73.01.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 2.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 634,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,658,000 after acquiring an additional 12,206 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 360,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,646,000 after purchasing an additional 225,142 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,577,000 after buying an additional 16,308 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,114,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 653.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 152,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,102,000 after buying an additional 132,323 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

