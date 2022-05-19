ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $57.21

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQGet Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $57.21, but opened at $59.28. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $58.26, with a volume of 1,108,574 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.60 and its 200 day moving average is $38.90.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQQQ. SCEP Management Ltd acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,785,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,700,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,044,000. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 1,168,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after acquiring an additional 11,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1,606.2% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 362,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 341,480 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

