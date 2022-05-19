ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $57.21

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $57.21, but opened at $59.28. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $58.26, with a volume of 1,108,574 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.60 and its 200 day moving average is $38.90.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQQQ. SCEP Management Ltd acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,785,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,700,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,044,000. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 1,168,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after acquiring an additional 11,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1,606.2% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 362,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 341,480 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

