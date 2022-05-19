ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Gap Up to $19.20

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.20, but opened at $19.87. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $19.62, with a volume of 329,347 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,607,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 32,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $668,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

