Prospector Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Prospector Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,970 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 271.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 814 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on LPX. TD Securities lifted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.25.

NYSE LPX traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.75. The stock had a trading volume of 25,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.54. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $50.12 and a one year high of $79.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.91.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 105.01%. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 14.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.31%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 7,635 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $572,777.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,780.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

