Prospector Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Prospector Partners LLC lessened its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,336,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,214,000 after acquiring an additional 46,757 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 148,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,827,000 after purchasing an additional 27,999 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth $2,183,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

NYSE MMC traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $151.67. 27,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,160,765. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.96 and a 1-year high of $183.14. The company has a market cap of $76.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.86%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.73.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total transaction of $306,637.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total transaction of $499,317.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,207.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,223. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies (Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.