Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Shares Up 4.4%

Shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF – Get Rating) rose 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.85 and last traded at $47.85. Approximately 1,113 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 6,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.83.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Prosus to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get Prosus alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.99 and a 200-day moving average of $69.25.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.