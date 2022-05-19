Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) PT Lowered to $6.50 at Citigroup

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $8.50 to $6.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on PTRA. Barclays dropped their price objective on Proterra from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proterra from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Proterra from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.25 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Proterra from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.10.

PTRA opened at $5.66 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.45. Proterra has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $20.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of -0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.37 and a quick ratio of 7.93.

Proterra ( NASDAQ:PTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.27). Proterra had a negative return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 100.20%. The firm had revenue of $58.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.06 million. Equities analysts expect that Proterra will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Proterra by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Proterra by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 125,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in Proterra by 23.6% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Proterra by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 293,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Proterra by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

