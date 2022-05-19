ProxyNode (PRX) Trading 3.7% Higher Over Last Week

ProxyNode (PRX) traded 60.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. One ProxyNode coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ProxyNode has a market cap of $22,584.74 and $2.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ProxyNode has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.96 or 0.00189900 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006622 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002828 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000397 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00012211 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001363 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003389 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.68 or 0.00297537 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001314 BTC.

ProxyNode Profile

ProxyNode (CRYPTO:PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ProxyNode’s total supply is 191,883,718 coins. ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769 . The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Printerium is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin using the popular Scrypt hashing algorithm. It aims to be a a fungible and untraceable digital medium of exchange for new markets with 3D printers. “

ProxyNode Coin Trading

