Prudential PLC Acquires Shares of 61,576 The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 61,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 361,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,424,000 after buying an additional 24,207 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 7.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 120,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Mosaic by 274.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 15,285 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Mosaic by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 62,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 13,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MOS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.59.

In other news, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,273,577. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $752,466.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 99,039 shares of company stock worth $7,169,395 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MOS stock opened at $61.45 on Thursday. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.26 and a fifty-two week high of $79.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.05.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. Mosaic had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 18.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

