Prudential PLC Boosts Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 97.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,809 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBWI. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth approximately $1,531,646,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth $468,997,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth $382,655,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth $306,482,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth $267,351,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBWI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.21.

In related news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $42.94 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.46 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.23.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.32%. Equities research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

