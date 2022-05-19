Prudential PLC Buys New Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 7,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 12,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,847,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $952,000. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $306.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $293.90 and a one year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $18.60 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.53%.

GS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.31.

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

