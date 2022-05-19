Prudential PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Prudential PLC reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,903 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,432,987 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,371,003,000 after acquiring an additional 415,275 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,587,801 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $720,715,000 after purchasing an additional 108,808 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,646,136 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $849,624,000 after purchasing an additional 20,262 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,558,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $833,924,000 after purchasing an additional 197,544 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $130.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $146.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 27.84%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.77.

QUALCOMM Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.