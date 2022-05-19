Prudential PLC Decreases Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Prudential PLC cut its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,185 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ALLY shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.92.

ALLY stock opened at $39.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.05 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.32.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Ally Financial had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

