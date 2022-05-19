Prudential PLC Has $3.66 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Prudential PLC lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,782 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,822,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,041,000 after buying an additional 533,468 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3,605.4% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 40,380 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 9.7% during the third quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 189,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after buying an additional 10,294 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T opened at $20.23 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.43. The firm has a market cap of $144.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on T shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.73.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

