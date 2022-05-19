Prudential PLC Increases Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Prudential PLC grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 582.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,828 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,785,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,985,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,146 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,855,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,960,563,000 after purchasing an additional 634,955 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,530,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,556,000 after purchasing an additional 223,675 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 29,216,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,240,226,000 after purchasing an additional 574,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,537,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,656 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.41.

BAC stock opened at $34.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $34.26 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $281.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.51.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

