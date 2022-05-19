Prudential PLC Makes New Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 22,099 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.8% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,382,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,075,000 after purchasing an additional 99,820 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 22.6% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 325,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,266,000 after purchasing an additional 59,982 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 115,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after purchasing an additional 13,835 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $6,798,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,312,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,103,000 after purchasing an additional 74,490 shares during the period. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.69.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $132.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.53. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 108.20%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

