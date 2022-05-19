Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 492,000 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the April 15th total of 616,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 620,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PUK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($19.11) to GBX 1,590 ($19.60) in a report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,655 ($20.40) to GBX 1,685 ($20.77) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prudential in a report on Sunday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,719 ($21.19) to GBX 1,665 ($20.53) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,304.67.

NYSE:PUK opened at $24.48 on Thursday. Prudential has a 52 week low of $21.84 and a 52 week high of $44.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.2372 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Prudential by 1,861.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 948,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,615,000 after purchasing an additional 900,556 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,417,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,520,000 after buying an additional 751,756 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Prudential by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 897,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,906,000 after buying an additional 464,246 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential by 43.0% during the first quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 920,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,223,000 after buying an additional 276,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Prudential by 252.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 271,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,045,000 after buying an additional 194,762 shares during the period. 18.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

